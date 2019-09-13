'Bacon intern' earned $1,000 while testing bacon at burger chain

By: CBS Los Angeles

September 13, 2019

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (CBSLA) — A Moreno Valley high school teacher may have found her dream job.

Southern California’s Farmer Boys launched its inaugural one-day bacon internship.

Out of 300 videos posted to Instagram of bacon lovers detailing why they would be the perfect fit for the gig, high school teacher Mona Godfrey was chosen.

The new employee spent her day tasting the chain’s new bacon-loaded menu items.

Godfrey said her love for bacon goes way back.

“Well, my dad is German and my mom is Pacific Islander, so, we like our meat,” said Godfrey.

She described herself as a self-proclaimed bacon expert with 48 years of experience.

The bacon-loving high school teacher received $ 1,000 for her one-day internship.

