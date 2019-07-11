Bacon logs 10 points, highlights busy day for former Seminoles in Summer League play

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

July 11, 2019

Action at the MGM Resorts Las Vegas NBA Summer League concluded early for former Florida State standouts on Wednesday.

Pool play will conclude on Thursday. The Playoffs to crown a NBA Summer League Champion will begin after that point and conclude on Monday, July 15th.

Here is a look at how former Seminoles performed on Wednesday:

Detroit Pistons 96, Philadelphia 76ers 81

For the 76ers, center Christ Koumadje played 18 minutes. He scored four points. He was 1-for-3 (33.3%) from the floor and 2-for-2 (100%) at the line. He also had five rebounds, two blocks, two turnovers and committed seven fouls. He finished with a +/- of 7.

The Sixers (1-3) will await seeding for the Summer League Playoffs to see who they play next.

Chicago Bulls 75, Charlotte Hornets 72

For the Hornets, forward Dwayne Bacon started and played 28 minutes. He scored 10 points, going 3-for-12 (25%) from the floor and 0-for-4 (0%) from deep. He was 4-for-5 (80%) at the line. He also had three rebounds, three assists, three turnovers and committed two fouls. He finished with a +/- of 11.

The Hornets (1-3) will await seeding for the Summer League Playoffs to see who they play next.

Brooklyn Nets 93, Orlando Magic 85

For the Magic, guard Braian Angola-Rodas played 27 minutes but scored just three points. He was 1-for-4 (25%) from the floor, making his lone three-point attempt. He also had three rebounds, two assists, a steal, two turnovers and committed nine fouls. He finished with a +/- of 5.

The Magic (1-3) will await seeding for the Summer League Playoffs to see who they play next.