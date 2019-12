By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

December 13, 2019

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Devyn Newberry, the baseball coach for Baconton Community Charter School, is being kept on life support to harvest his organs for donation after a Wednesday crash, according to a family member.

The crash happened near Hartsfield at State Routes 202 and 111 around 4 p.m.

Newberry was then airlifted to a Tallahassee, Fla. hospital.