Bahamian FAMU students reflect on Hurricane Dorian's impacts

Sophia Hernandez

September 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

For Bahamians living in Tallahassee, seeing the footage of Hurricane Dorian ripping through their homes, has caused fear and anxiety. A group of students from FAMU say they have weathered many storms in Freeport, but nothing quite like this.

"Imagine waking up one day with absolutely nothing but the clothes on your back," shares Robert Irvin Brown. "No cellphone, no shoes, you just have your shirt, your pants your underwear that's it. that's all you have and you have to get to safety as soon as possible."

Brown describes what his loved ones are going through in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. His mother was able to weather the storm, but his father experienced 10-20 feet of water into his home.

"It makes me feel helpless because I can't help them," Brown expresses, "it makes me feel weak because I want to be there. I want to be on their side to help them lift things, move things, it is just stressful being so far away."

That stress taking a toll on students like Donervian Vistan. The senior at FAMU, says he has not eaten, or slept. Vistan says he was stuck in a "sick simulation", "It made me sick to my stomach to know that people had to sleep inside their roofs, in the attic, with babies five months old."

Donervian had not heard from his parents since Sunday, but he got the call today saying that they were okay ad safe. Atavia Bowman had ben speaking with her family on and off. She lost contact with them at 8pm on Monday and touched base with them at 10am on Tuesday.

It was the call of relief she had been wanting,"I was nervous but happy because my moms battery was low so she was able to say "I am okay." and that was it. but I was not really sure what okay meant."

The struggle to communicate, Vistian says is a real burden, "Not being in contact with my parents. Not knowing if everyone is okay, because you hear reports of 10 -12 feet of water usually a house is 8 -feet tall so you know that would not be bearable at all."

Bowman recalls, "I had a friend reach out to me. I was the one that she called that she needed help to call someone. I did not know what to do. I started shaking because at that time someone's life is in my hand and she is depending on me to get her out of their."

About 30% of those that live in Freeport are not experiencing flooding, but the other 70% are under water. The uncertainty on the condition of family members and loved ones, is what makes the distance unbearable.

Bowman says she has family members that they have not made contact with. Her mother and sister, had water leak through the roof, and had to evacuate to their grandmothers house. Her sister's 12th birthday is Wednesday, and Bowman never expected her to have to celebrate in these conditions, "This one was definitely different and like people normally say it don't hit you until it hit home and it definitely hit hard."

Vistian is praying for the best. He recalls when the island was hit back in 2004 by Hurricane Frances, and shares that the island was still recovering as far as infrastructure. But now, he hopes this will be one of the biggest recovery efforts, to try to get the island back on it's feet, "It feels real now and I say let me buckle up my boot straps and see how any small way that I can help now that the storm is over we just need to get on the ground running now."

Brown says "Bahamians are resilient people." The students all share that their hearts go out to their homeland and people, and they hope that minimal lives are lost.

Vistian is asking for any and all donations, which he will be taking to the Bahamas.

