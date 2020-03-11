Bainbridge Middle School teacher saves choking student

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

March 10, 2010

Tynesee Butler is credited for saving one of her students' life. The seventh grader was choking, and she ran to his rescue.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A local school teacher is being hailed a hero.

The Bainbridge Middle School math teacher has received a "Lifesaving Award" from the school.

His parents did not want him to be identified.

Butler says her students were in the classroom eating breakfast as usual last Thursday.

"I looked and his face was red and he put his hand up to his throat, the universal sign showing that he was choking." She said.

Butler says the student was standing up by the time she reached his desk. She turned him around and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

"It was scary. It was scary to see a child like that. He couldn't breathe. The only thing I could do was call on Jesus to help me through that. He always shows up." She said.

Three students had gone running to the nurse's office for help. Cara Lynn went rushing to the classroom, but by that time, the piece of pancake the boy was choking on had come up.

"I was extremely proud of Ms. Butler for handling it. I was very much relieved to know that the situation was under control and that nothing bad became of it," said, Lynn, the school nurse.

Bainbridge Middle School Principal Heith Maxwell said Butler is a great employee.

"I wasn't surprised that she handled it as professionally and as proficiently as she did," he said. "It just goes along with her track record as far as being a great math teacher and an asset to Bainbridge Middle School."

Butler had Heimlich and CPR training through the school system and as a former hospital clerk.

"Never used it. Never thought I'd use it. But thank God I was prepared," she said.

The student returned at the end of that school day.

"He said, 'Ms. Butler, thank you for saving my life.' It just kind of all sunk in right then when he said that. 'Thank you for saving my life,'" Butler said.

Butler highly advises that everyone gets trained in the Heimlich maneuver and CPR regardless of where you work. She says you never know when you'll need it.

Butler says the student was probably rushing to eat because he had to attend a school band concert.

Nurse Lynn was able to check him out after the incident. She said he was fine.

The boy was able to make it to perform in the concert.

