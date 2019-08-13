Bainbridge Police catch car thief washing stolen car

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

August 13, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- A man was arrested Friday after he was found washing a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

On Aug. 7, police were dispatched to Circle K on Shotwell Street regarding a stolen vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle told police that he left his car running when he went inside the store. He turned around and saw a black male in a red shirt get into the car and speed off, according to BPS.

On Friday, police spotted the vehicle in a driveway with a man washing it.

The man, later identified as Joseph Leon Perkins, 33, told police he heard voices in his head that told him to take it.

Perkins was charged with felony theft by taking.

The car was returned to its owner.