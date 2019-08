By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 18, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) – Bainbridge Public Safety turns to social media to ask for help identifying a woman who hit another person's vehicle with her own and then ran away from the scene on foot.

BPS posting this Facebook late Saturday evening:

Anyone with information is asked to contact them by phone, email, or submit an anonymous tip here .