Bainbridge Public Safety investigating crash on MLK Drive

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 20, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Police in Bainbridge are investigating a crash on Martin Luther King Drive near Independent Street. BPS posted on Facebook that the roadway was blocked, but it has since been reopened.

Police tell us two adults were involved in the crash, both are expected to be okay. However, authorities also say a baby was in one of the cars during the time of the crash. They have since been transported to the hospital. No word on the infant's condition at this time.

This is a developing story.

