By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a donation box for the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society at a local business.

BPS says the man stole the donation box off the counter at The Meat House on Louise Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 229-248-2038 or send an anonymous tip here.

To view the video from Bainbridge Public Safety, click here.