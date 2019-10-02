Bainbridge Public Safety responds to two crashes within 15 minutes on Tuesday

By: WALB News Team

October 1, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) — Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) responded to two different car accidents that happened within exactly 15 minutes of each other Tuesday morning.

At 7:32 a.m., the first accident happened on Faceville Highway. Police found several people trying to get the driver out of a truck that flipped onto another truck.

Police said the larger truck, which had two passengers, was headed north and crossed the center line. It collided with the second truck, which was going south, according to BPS.

The driver of the second truck had to be cut out and was later taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The occupants in the first truck were also taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The first accident was turned over to Decatur Fire and Rescue, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

The second accident was called in at 7:47 a.m. when BPS responded to a rollover accident on Highway 84.

A car was forced off of the left side of the road by another vehicle, according to authorities.

“As the driver attempted to regain control, the vehicle crossed back over the road and down the embankment on the right side, causing the vehicle to flip,” BPS officials said in a Facebook post. “Fortunately, a 3-year-old child was buckled in a car seat and survived the rollover accident.”

All three passengers were also taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

