Bainbridge authorities arrest man for theft of yard equipment

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety has arrested a man for burglary after a neighbor called police to report the presence of a suspicious vehicle.

BPS says around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a home on West Street and spoke to a neighbor who said a gray van was backed into the driveway of the shed at the house next door.

Officials say the neighbor said he was aware the home had been previously burglarized just days before and informed authorities that he knew his neighbor wasn't home.

Authorities say they were given a description of the van and began to search the area, finding the vehicle not too far away on Green Street.

BPS says a traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as 51-year-old Reginald Jenkins.

Officials searched Jenkins' vehicle and found a number of power tools and yard equipment.

Authorities say they contacted the homeowner and verified that the items were his property and had been stored in the shed behind his home.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

“I’m very appreciative to the neighbor for noticing that something out-of-the-ordinary was taking place at the home next door," said BPS investigator Chip Nix If he hadn’t taken the time to make the call to 911, Jenkins would have gotten away with a lot of expensive tools and equipment that didn’t belong to him.”