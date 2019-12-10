Bainbridge authorities arrest teenager in connection to armed robbery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 12, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to an armed robbery at a Circle K on Tallahassee Highway.

Authorities say around 1:30 a.m. on December 4, BPS investigators responded to the scene and learned that a black male dressed in all black clothing entered the store, flashed a gun and assaulted the female clerk working at the store.

Officials say the victim said she was walking to the front of the store before she was grabbed from behind and hit in the face with a gun.

BPS says the victim told them the assailant demanded money and she gave him five dollars before she began screaming for help, causing the suspect to flee.

Authorities say surveillance footage from inside the store showed the victim being hit in the face with the suspect's hand while holding a gun and showed the victim attempted to fight back by throwing items at him.

Officials say they later spoke with the victim at the hospital to check on her condition and to receive a description of the assailant.

The victim told authorities she thought he was a man who lived on her street.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 19-year-old Rickey LaBarrett Hughes.

Officials say a search warrant was obtained for Hughes' home and on the morning of December 9, a search was conducted on his home.

BPS says following the execution of the search warrant, Hughes was interviewed by officials and admitted to robbing the store and assaulting the victim.

According to authorities, Hughes then showed officials where he threw the handgun, in a wooded area behind the store.

Hughes has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.