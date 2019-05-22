Bainbridge authorities remove sunning alligator from front yard

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a sunbathing alligator at a residence on Wednesday morning.

BPS says the family saw the alligator after looking out their window.

“We were eating breakfast and actually reading about a dinosaur when it came walking by!” said homeowner Summer Day.

Officials say Day called her husband and then 911 to report the animal.

BPS, Code Enforcement, Animal Control and the Department of Natural Resources responded.

Authorities say the 10 foot, eight inch gator was secured and taken away to a "safer and more appropriate location," by DNR.

The process took about an hour, BPS said.

“I will never be the same, and my children are never going outside again, but they thought it was pretty cool that they got to eat their breakfast with a ‘dinosaur!’” said Day.