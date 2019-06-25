Bainbridge authorities search for suspect in food mart theft

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 25, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety is currently seeking help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a theft at the Bainbridge Food Mart on Shotwell Street on June 21.

BPS says the store owner claims that a box containing $2,000 in cash was taken from the office.

Officials say a man wearing khaki shorts, a white shirt and a yellow reflective vest was caught on the stores surveillance cameras entering the office and taking the box.

Authorities say he then exited through the back door, undetected by staff.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect are urged to contact Investigator Chris Jordan at 229-284-2038.