Bainbridge authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Bainbridge on Monday afternoon.

BPS says around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle entered Decatur County headed north on Faceville Highway, traveling in excess of 100 mph.

Officials say the vehicle left the roadway several times and hit multiple vehicles along the way, including several in downtown Bainbridge.

BPS said the driver, identified as Anthony B. Cannon of Quincy, Florida,, headed to Chason Park where he left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities say officers from the Decatur County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol are assisting in the search for the suspect.