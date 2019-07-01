Bainbridge authorities searching for suspect in fatal overnight shooting

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety is asking citizens to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in a deadly overnight shooting on Monday morning.

BPS says around 2 a.m., officials were dispatched to an emergency room of a hospital in reference to a shooting.

Officials say a card game at a residence on Dennard Street turned into an altercation, resulting in the shooting death of 34-year-old Leon Chandler.

Authorities say the shooter, 48-year-old Jamel Christopher Jackson, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.

BPS says anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is urged to call 229-726-4119 or send an anonymous tip here.