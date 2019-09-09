Bainbridge eighth-grader donates summer earnings to Bahamas victims

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety says they received a donation from an eight-year-old boy who wanted to help victims in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian.

In a post on Facebook, BPS says Zaylin Scott stopped in and donated over $100 in cash.

Officials say the third grader had been saving the money making and selling keychains over the summer, but wanted to help those impacted by the storm.

BPS says they are accepting donations of items for the Bahamas through this Thursday.