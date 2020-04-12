Bainbridge family recovering after a car crashed into their home

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Bainbridge family is still picking up what's left of their home after it was destroyed by a drunk driver.

The accident happened last Friday. It's where Pamela Edwards has spent more than thirty years, building a lifetime of memories and raising a family. She remembers when a drunk driver crashed in to the front bedroom in the middle of the night.

"I heard this boom sound, I'm like oh my God, what is going on," Edwards said. "I didn't know what to do. I said, y'all I'm homeless, I'm a widow... Lord, it just hurts. I don't know what to do. We're supposed to be in a curfew, so why would you be out?"

Pieces of the car and what's left of her daughter's bedroom still cover the lawn.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"I thank God my daughter wasn't here with me that night because she would have been dead," Edwards said. "The room that he took off, her bed was on the back of the truck."

Nickie Sarjeant remembers being worried about her mom's safety. When the accident happened, she says the home looked like a hurricane went through.

"Finding that, because on her dresser, her television is there, everything is there," Sarjeant said. "All of that fell on her. My thing was, are you sure you're okay, I just want you to go to the doctor and get checked out because anything could have happened."

The home is deemed impossible to fix and unsafe to even go back inside. Edwards says she needs a new home, but all of that is still on pause.

"With all this quarantine and stuff, a lot of people, you know, they really don't want to come around because they're scared," Edwards said.

The family says their life was flipped upside down in one night, but they're never losing hope.

Edwards and her family says they are thankful for her neighbors who continue looking after her and the home as she looks for a permanent place to stay. They are now looking for help to clean up the yard in hopes to continue moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.