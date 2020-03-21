Bainbridge family sings happy birthday through a window to celebrate grandma's 100th

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 21, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) –

As harsh restrictions change daily life in the age of coronavirus, a family made sure a loved one could still celebrate a very special birthday.

Evelyn Harrell turned 100 Saturday. She spent the day inside Bainbridge Health and Rehab. With visitors prohibited, the family decided to walk up to the window with a huge banner celebrating the milestone.

Grannie Evelyn was waiting on the other side of the glass as multiple generations gathered to sing her "Happy Birthday." Debbie Miller shared the touching video with WCTV.

Miller said Evelyn also received a certificate from the U.S. Railroad Retirement Association.

All of WCTV wishes her a very happy birthday!