By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Bainbridge has imposed a curfew for residents beginning on Wednesday, March 25, at 12:01 a.m.

The city says the curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. within the city limits of Bainbridge.

Authorities say during this time, residents should remain in their homes or own their property, unless exempt.

Bainbridge Public Safety has posted a list of exempt individuals on their Facebook page.