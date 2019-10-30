Bainbridge investigator arrested, charged with tampering with jury

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- A Bainbridge Public Safety officer is facing three felony charges, including tampering with a jury.

Investigator Chip Nix was put on administrative leave by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about a week ago, according to Julie Harris, BPS public information officer

Officials with the Decatur County Jail said Nix was booked on two counts of embracery and one count of violation of oath by a public officer. All three of which are felonies.

According to Georgia Code 16-10-91. embracery:

(a) A person commits the offense of embracery when he:

(1) With intent to influence a person summoned or serving as a juror, communicates with him otherwise than is authorized by law in an attempt to influence his action as a juror; or

(2) Summoned as a juror, accepts anything of value offered to him with the understanding that it is given with the intent of influencing his action as a juror.

(b) A person convicted of the offense of embracery shall be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000.00 or by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than five years, or both.

WALB is working to get details on what the charges stem from.