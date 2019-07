By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

July 26, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- A Bainbridge Public Safety investigator was injured when responding to a house fire Friday morning, according to BPS’ Facebook.

Mark Esquivel was unintentionally hit by a firetruck when responding to house fire on Aryola Drive.

The BPS investigator had injuries to both legs, according to the agency’s Facebook post.

Esquivel was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.