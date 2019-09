by: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Department of Public Safety said on Facebook the city has issued a burn ban.

Because of extremely dry conditions, no outdoor burning will be allowed and no burn permits will be issued within city limits until Bainbridge sees a significant amount of rainfall, the post said.

