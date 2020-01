By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 2, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says it is looking for a man involved in a New Year's Day hit and run.

Police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sims and Shotwell streets. A video of the suspect was posted on the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page.

Police say if you recognize the man, call them at 229-248-2038.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.