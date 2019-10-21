Bainbridge police seek armed robber caught on camera

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Bainbridge Walmart.

The Walmart worker was standing near the front entrance early Sunday morning.

Police say a man walked up to him from behind, placed a gun to his back, and took his wallet out of his back pocket before leaving through a side door.

Investigators released a series of surveillance pictures showing the robbery as it happened.

They say it’s hard to identify the robber, who appeared to be wearing all black and had his face covered.

Several people told police they’d seen the man loitering in the parking lot and acting suspicious leading up to the time of the robbery.

If you recognize the person or have any information on the hold-up, you can contact Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-726-4119 or leave an anonymous tip here.

