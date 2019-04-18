South Georgia schools closing ahead of expected poor weather Friday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2019

Schools across South Georgia are announcing school closures due to expected poor weather on Friday.

Baker County Schools have closed school for students, faculty and staff.

Mitchell County Schools say school is closed for just students while faculty and staff will report at their regular time if weather conditions permit.

Baconton Community Charter School will be closed Friday for students and faculty & staff.

Pelham City Schools have also closed Friday for students, faculty and staff.

Thomasville City Schools have also closed Friday for faculty, staff and students.