"Ballie" gadget introduced at CES 2020

By: CNN

January 10, 2020

The Consumer Electronics Show for 2020 has featured several interesting, innovative products, such as the smart toilet, Y-brush and several folding smart phones.

Now, meet Ballie.

The homage to Star Wars is hard to deny when you look at the new, miniature robot Samsung created.

"Ballie" is a personal assistant, which made its debut in Las Vegas during CES 2020.

It looks like a tennis ball, but it also moves a lot like BB-8, the popular droid from "Star Wars".

Ballie can follow you around the house and anticipate your needs, while also acting as a companion.

Samsung expects it to resonate especially well with pet owners, because the robot can keep an eye on animals who are home alone. Ballie is part of Samsung's vision of a futuristic home unveiled at CES.

Samsung adds that Ballie and Samsung's other efforts in AI also will incorporate "stringent data protection and privacy standards."

"Of course we want Ballie to be fun, smart and helpful," Samsung researcher Sebastian Seung said. "But we also want Ballie to keep our secrets. We want an AI we can trust."

