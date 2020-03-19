Barber shops dealing with difficult decisions amidst COVID-19 pandemic

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The COVID-19 coronavirus is having visible impacts on the restaurant and hospitality industry.

One of the hardest hit industries is the food industry, with many restaurants limiting dine-in seating or making meals available only by carryout.

But what about grooming services? Places like the barber shop, once packed with conversation, are now sparse.

Barbers are doing their best to maintain a healthy distance, but it's an industry that requires close contact.

"You got to book it like a few days in advance," said customer Allan Campbell. "You might be lucky if you get it the same day."

That's how 1 Touch Barbershop in Tallahassee worked before the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the shop chairs remain empty.

"Most of the staff wasn't here due to the low volume of clients," said barber Mr. Bill. "A lot of people, I wouldn't say are panicking, they're definitely taking it a lot more serious than most others and it's causing them to have to do more things at the house."

The act of social distancing is leaving a once-busy store practically empty.

But, there are customers, like Campbell, who are venturing out, saying this may be the last time he can get his hair cut for a while.

"I only go to one guy, and that's Pinky," Campbell said. "I don't let anybody touch my hair anymore. So, the truth is, if I didn't get it done now, it was either go home and gamble on a new barber or don't get it cut at all."

1 Touch says it's taking all precautions possible, mandated by the CDC to keep their workers and clients safe.

But, they're not the only barbers taking a hit.

Chop Barbershop has decided to close two of their three locations after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement to WCTV, Chop said, "After giving their employees the option to self-quarantine, it's East Side Location was the only one with enough workers available to stay open."

When asked why he keeps working, Mr. Bill says he has a family to provide for.

"I don't depend on anyone else to generate income for my house, other than my wife. So, at the end of the day, I have mouths to feed and I can't let something like this let them go hungry."

So, until told otherwise, he will continue to fade his concerns into his work.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Florida Department of Health says barbers, along with other professionals, are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.