Barnett: Noles not looking to 'over-scheme' Perkins, Cavs

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 11, 2019

Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Through two weeks of the football season, the ire of Florida State fans has been pointed a lot of places, but nowhere has it been as targeted as Harlon Barnett and the FSU defense.

Through two games, Florida State's switch to a multi-purpose defense hasn't seemed to pan out, with the Noles' giving up over 1,000 yards to two Group of Five opponents and seeing breakdowns in all three phases of the unit.

And, the task doesn't get easier for the Noles, who are visiting the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The 'Hoos are averaging 410 yards through their first two contests and boast a dynamic playmaker in quarterback Bryce Perkins.

All that being said, Barnett didn't seem to be in panic mode when speaking with the media Wednesday morning, feeling confident his team can adjust to what the Wahoos do.

"It's what we do every week when you're studying film, you're trying to figure out what best fits what we do to stop what they're trying to do against us and then let the guys play," Barnett said. "We have some talented football players here, so we don't want to over-scheme them. Let the guys go out and play, execute and when you do that, you give yourself a chance to win."