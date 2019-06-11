Barrel racers raise money for NBHA Youth Worlds

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Barrel racers in Hahira are getting ready to grab the reins.

Several riders from JustAmere Farm in Hahira are heading to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships. The event is in Augusta, Georgia at the end of July.

Before riders hit the road, JustAmere Farm is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday to help the kids get there.

"Some people like horses, some people don't like horses. Some people have horses in their blood. She's one of those people."

That's what Patrick Cork said about his daughter, Sophia.

Sophia Cork is one of the five JustAmere riders heading to Augusta to run with the best in the world.

"Oh my gosh, I made it, all this work has paid off, then you have to work even harder," Cork said. "It's almost like you come out here because you love it, and then you're like, okay, I'm working towards something, so you have something to put that love towards."

Making it to Worlds is a feat that takes endless hours of training and years of dedication, but for some, each barrel is just a beginning.

"The expense is just big," said Amanda Davis, owner and trainer of JustAmere Farm. "If we didn't have sponsors in the community that step up and sponsor our events, and sponsor these children, a lot of these kids couldn't do what we do."

On Saturday JustAmere is hosting a show fundraiser to help cover the cost of the competition.

Kids, as well as their parents, many of whom are riding barrel horses for the first time, will compete in barrel racing and pole bending. All of the proceeds will be divided up between the kids, to help them ride to their dreams.

"It's hours and hours of training, week after week, but [Sophia] puts in the time," Patrick said. "That's very gratifying to see, to see these young people working so hard."

Each turn around the barrel bringing these kids closer to 'World Champion.'

The event will have raffles and a silent auction, along with the races. Oranizers are still looking for sponsors and donations. Races begin at 7:00pm Saturday.

Check out JustAmere Farm on Facebook for more information.