Fort Braden Elementary on lock out while LCSO deals with barricaded suspect

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 18, 2019

FORT BRADEN, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the county SWAT team are on the scene of a barricaded suspect in the area of Little John Road.

According to Leon County Schools communications coordinator Chris Petley, Fort Braden Elementary School is currently on lock out while the scene is active. The school's principal said there is no imminent threat on campus, but all gates and doors have been locked and secured for the students' safety.

Deputies say they've been at the scene of a mobile home since 8:30 a.m. They did not confirm or deny if the suspect is armed or not.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene. Keep checking WCTV.tv for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.