11 a.m. Advisory: Barry becomes a hurricane

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

July 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Barry was bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast as the storm was upgraded to hurricane status and was nearing landfall Saturday morning.

The 11 a.m. ET advisory had the storm's center 40 miles south of Lafayette, La. with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The minimum central pressure was at 993 millibars, according to the advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Surface observations, radar data, and reconissance data showed that Bary had reached hurricane status, according to the NHC.

Based on Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance data Saturday morning, the storm may be close to landfall, or already made landfall.

According to the latest hurricane hunter recon, Barry could have made #landfall already. However, we can't stress enough that the threat of flooding will continue well after landfall! pic.twitter.com/0PzdyyC8ag — Matt Jones (@wxmattjones) July 13, 2019

As of this post, the official word on a landfall has not come from the NHC. Regardless of landfall, plenty of heavy rain will be making its way through parts of Louisiana and Mississippi in the near term. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches are possible in central and eastern Louisiana.

Here is the latest on the heavy rainfall and flooding expected from Tropical Storm #Barry. pic.twitter.com/BdbHPcdmiX — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 12, 2019

Impacts will be minimal to the Big Bend and South Georgia as the storm remains to the west. Rain chances will be lower (30%) than previous days with drier air trying to filter into the region. But impacts will remain on the coast Saturday as a high risk of rip currents is present on the Franklin County coastline.

The rip current risk is high at area beaches Saturday. Swimming is not encouraged. #flwx pic.twitter.com/rwJustF3QV — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) July 13, 2019

This story was updated to reflect the wind intensity increase to hurricane strength and information from the 11 a.m. ET advisory.