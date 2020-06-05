Bars in Tallahassee reopen at 50% capacity, while some movie theaters remain closed

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida's Phase II reopen includes bars and movie theaters operating at 50% capacity; bars in Tallahassee tell WCTV they are ready to reopen after almost three months of being shut down.

The doors are unlocked and the refrigerators are stocked; employees at The Leon Pub say they're thrilled to welcome customers back.

Matt Helms is the manager at The Leon Pub. He says shutting down on St. Patrick's Day was disappointing.

The Leon Pub had a busy 48 hours preparing to reopen.

"We shut off everything non-essential, anything that we absolutely didn't have to run we shut that down," said Helms. "We tried to keep all the beer as cold as possible, that way it would stay good, and we didn't have to lose all the stock, all the product. Yesterday I know we fired back up everything, we were testing the coolers, getting everything down to temperature, restocking everything, pulling it out of storage."

Helms says the team has put in countless hours remodeling while the Pub was closed, including new bathrooms and plumbing.

The Leon Pub says they're taking extra precautions of cleanliness to keep employees and customers safe.

Helms says he was going stir crazy at home, so the reopen was good news. However, he says the announcement didn't leave much time to prepare, and employees have been working round the clock since the announcement.

"At that point it was, okay we've got a lot to do, and a short time to get it done," said Helms. "We still had more stuff for organization to be put away, a lot more cleaning we had to do, any last minute safety things we needed to do, double check everything that's been put out guidance-wise by the CDC and state to make sure we were following those guidelines, to make sure our customers were in a good, safe environment."

In addition to bars, movie theaters are allowed to open under Phase II at 50% capacity with strict cleaning measures.

However, empty parking lots in Tallahassee show some have not opened their doors yet; signs at CMX Cinemas Fallschase and Regal Governors Square say both are temporarily closed.