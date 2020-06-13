Baseball bat attack considered a "random act" by TPD

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Police are calling an assault Saturday afternoon near Tom Brown Park a "random act," after a woman was sent to the hospital after getting attacked by a man with a baseball bat.

According to a Saturday night update from Tallahassee Police, a woman had been exercising near the soccer field at Lincoln High School around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached her. He asked her for help with his car, according to the press release.

When the woman started to help, she was hit several times with a bat.

Officers arrested Preston Aldridge, 29, a short time later. He faces a Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon charge.