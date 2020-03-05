Baseball community to remember couple killed in Liberty County

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, FL. (WCTV) -- A local couple will be honored in Wakulla County nearly one year after their tragic deaths. Liberty High School baseball coach Corey Crum and his wife Shana died March 10, 2019. They were electrocuted while working to repair a scoreboard at a sports field that had been damaged by Hurricane Michael.

On Saturday, their hometown of Crawfordville will pay tribute by renaming a prestigious award in their honor.

"I can't think of two better people to honor because of their legacy, their commitment, their devotion. It was unquestionable and it was unmatched," said Haley High, the president of the Wakulla County Youth Baseball Association.

High said the Wakulla Cal Ripken Appreciation Award has been renamed the Corey and Shana Crum Legacy Award. It will be presented to members of their respective families during the league's Opening Day ceremony on March 7 at Medart Recreation Park.

"Baseball's been their life," Corey's cousin Derrick Crum told WCTV's Katie Kaplan . "Last year at this time, I was coaching against Corey. We beat him and I got to shake his hand, and four days after that he passed away."

The Crums left behind three children, two daughters, and a son. Derrick Crum said the family has appreciated the support they have received from the community, which has helped the children to continue on.

"You never can replace the parents, but it should help a little bit of healing to know they will have a reward named after their parents," he said.

The ceremony will take place on Field 7 and everyone in attendance will get a tribute bracelet, said High. The memorial will also include a surprise for those who gather.