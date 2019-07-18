Battle Lions clinch East, find out playoff opponent

Posted:

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was already a given that Tallahassee Soccer Club was headed to the playoffs in their inaugural campaign, but on Wednesday night, TLH discovered who their first opponent will be.

Tallahassee will take on the Louisiana Krewe on Saturday from Lafayette, La.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.


The Battle Lions head into the playoffs well funded, after a successful crowdfunding campaign that earned them national press after local music superstar T-Pain donated over $1,500 to help the club meet their goal.

Tallahassee clinched the Eastern Conference title last night, besting AFC Mobile by just one loss on the season.


 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus