Baum Road neighborhood "not ready" for more severe weather

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In early March, a storm that ripped through the region caused severe damage to a neighborhood on the eastern side of Leon County, about 11 miles from WCTV studio. On Thursday, residents said they are not ready for another one.

Two people were injured, five homes were destroyed and another five were significantly damaged after an EF3 tornado touched down in neighborhood near Baum Road. The same storm also unleashed an EF2 in Cairo, Georgia, that destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

Marie Spines has lived in the area for about 16 years and rode out the tornado in her manufactured home. She said it lasted about 15 seconds and when she walked outside, she saw lightning in the sky. She said she knew the damage was bad because there had always been a canopy of trees blocking her view. Ahead of anticipated severe weather on Friday, Spines said the neighborhood is just not ready for more.

"We're not ready," she told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan. "I just hope that because one found you, doesn't mean the others will,"

For Spires, the storm not only changed the landscape of the neighborhood, but said it has changed her life forever.

"I always enjoyed a good thunderstorm. I liked the vibration. I liked the drama of it and now it's totally changed. It's more a sense of dread," she said.

More than a month after the tornado, the destruction is still evident. Trees are snapped in half. A pickup truck remains on its hood propped against a pole. Multiple foundations where homes once stood are covered in personal effects.

Spires said that despite it all, she and her husband are blessed. Their home suffered only structural and aesthetic damages. Several of her neighbors who lived just yards away, lost everything. Their homes cracked open like eggs. Their contents still visible to passersby.

Spires' message to anyone in the future who may need help after a natural disaster is that there is hope and help is on the way. She said in the days after the twister, a group of people showed up out of nowhere to help clear dozens of trees from her yard. She said she does not know what recovery would have looked like if they had not come.