By: WJHG

March 20, 2020

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- Bay County voted of Friday to close public beaches starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The closure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The beaches will be closed for seven days and after this period commissioners can revisit this decision.

The County Pier is open to fishing.

