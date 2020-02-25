Bay County officials searching for man wanted in connection to a homicide

By:WJHG/Gray TV

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a man wanted for homicide.

Officials announced via social media Monday night that deputies were searching for Abel Riveria, 34, in the Panama City Beach area. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Riveria, and a $2000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information, please call 911, the Bay County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.