Beach Boys announced as first headliner for Opening Nights at FSU

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Wouldn't it be nice to see the Beach Boys live? Well, now you can!

The Beach Boys will perform during Opening Nights at Florida State University's 2019-2020 season.

“We’re thrilled to present one of America’s iconic bands,” said Michael Blachly, director for Opening Nights at Florida State University. “This is just one of the many headliners scheduled for the upcoming season, which offers a variety of performances and something for everyone.”

The Beach Boys have sold tens of millions of albums and continue to create and perform more than 40 years after their debut.

Opening Nights says date and ticket information will be released when the organization announces its full season lineup on Wednesday, May 29.

Opening Nights at Florida State University is the school’s official performing arts presenter.