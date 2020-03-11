Beating the March Madness bracket

By: Jessica Sanchez | Ivanhoe News

(Ivanhoe) — The University of Virginia came out on top last year, but choosing all the winners throughout the big dance is difficult. In fact, you have just a one in 9.2 quintillion chance of being perfect.

How close have you come?

"Usually the Elite Eight is where things start to get a little hectic for me," one basketball fan told Ivanhoe News.

So, how do you choose? First, watch out for the upsets. There are an average of 12 upsets a year, with the majority happening in the first round. For the most part, 10 seeded teams follow through on taking down Goliath.

Three seeds have an 84% chance of winning in the first round. Also, do not put all your faith in number one seeds. Though they have made the Final Four 43 times in 26 years, the average sum of the Final Four has been 11.

Finally, take the higher seed when you choose your champion. Sixty-three percent of the last 35 champions have been the highest seed remaining in the tournament.

