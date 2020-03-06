Beautiful Bargain: Red Hills competitor shares the story of her $750 horse

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As competitors from around the world descend on Tallahassee for the annual Red Hills Horse Trials, one trainer is taking the time to celebrate the humble origins of her world-class horse.

Leah Lang-Gluscic met her horse, AP, in 2010. "I was looking for a new horse and I had just quit my job as an investment banker," she said.

On a whim, she stopped by an Illinois racetrack and decided to take a chance at a low-cost risk, purchasing one of their thoroughbreds.

"It was luck," Lang-Gluscic said. "I mean he's a beautiful athlete, you can tell by looking at him he'd be good at a job. I just had no idea he would be world class athlete doing this one in particular."

By 2015, AP was turning heads and finding himself at the top of leader boards. "He's really known at this point as being a world class cross country horse," she said.

She hopes her story inspires others to take a closer look at giving race horses a second chance at competition.

"There's a world class event horse sitting in shed rows across the country at race tracks and all you got to do is find them," she said.

For her, she's found an unbreakable bond.

"I owe my whole career to this horse," she said. "He's my best friend, and it's pretty special to have that kind of partnership."