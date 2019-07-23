Bees bring new learning tool to Valdosta State

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- New residents are swarming to Valdosta State University and bringing some sweet new opportunities for students.

Earlier this year, Valdosta State staff found a bee colony near one of the campus buildings. While it was removed, its new home isn't far away.

The buzz started when University Environmental Safety were called out to a swarm of bees. Long time bee keeper Barry Futch said when he responded, the bees had already colonized just outside the building. The bees were relocated to the roof of Bailey Science Center, where there are now nearly 100,000 bees living, and creating more than just honey.

The worker bees are now turning in to homework bees.

"We've worked them in to the entomology classes, we've worked them in to animal behavior classes, and I use them in an invertebrates zoology class," said Professor Ted Uyeno.

While the hives are pollinating a new learning tool, they're helping both the students, and the species as a whole.

"They're struggling now to stay healthy, and they need some human help to help them with the varroa mites and stuff like that," Futch said.

Experts said honey bees are in a crisis, citing things like climate change and new pesticides putting their survival at risk.

Without these pollinators, some said it's putting major regional crops in jeopardy, like pecans and berries.

"There aren't actually enough bees in the wild to do any of that. If we don't have bees, we don't eat," Uyeno said of bees ability to pollinate crops.

University staff said getting these students involved could lead to more sustainability efforts to keep the species swarming.

"They're going to be future voters and tax payers, and it's nice to know they're going to be scientifically literate, as well," Uyeno said.

The bees, creating a buzz in the hive, and in the classroom.

University staff said any time they find a hive on a populated part of campus, they are always removed and relocated, but they hope to make this hive a permanent addition to the science department.

Experts said if you find bees around your home, it's important to have them removed and relocated by local bee keepers instead of destroying their colony.