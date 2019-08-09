Behind the scenes at a Thomasville-Thomas County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team exercise session

By: Noelani Matthews | WTVC Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Thomasville-Thomas County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team took to the water to sharpen their skills on Friday.

It's dive team commander Lisa Maxwell's job to train new public safety divers. She was an investigator for years before she became a diver.

She said inspecting a crime scene is hard enough above water. The divers don't swim in pools, so in ponds, creeks and rivers, they have zero visibility.

"The best analogy that I can give is get on your hands and knees, close your eyes and now search for that set of keys you threw on the floor," Maxwell said.

In May, the squad responded to a drowning in Ochlockonee.

"Our divers were getting entangled in the huge trees that were underwater," Maxwell said.

According to Maxwell, communication is key for safety under the water, so her team uses radios to communicate with divers.

"A water moccasin or a boat, and we need to talk," she said. "Instead of you having to come up, we can keep you on the bottom and talk like we are right now."

The gear is worth thousands of dollars.

Stefanie Hadley is new to the 14-person team. She has seven months left of cross-training.

"It's something new and exciting when you get in the water and you can help people that are in need," Hadley said.

