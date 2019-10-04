Behind the scenes of Tallahassee's graffiti abatement program

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee's Code Enforcement team deals with 4,000 cases per year, ranging from downed trees, to building maintenance, to trash dumped on vacant lots.

That department is focused on public safety, and has a renewed focus on graffiti.

WCTV rode around with Code Enforcement officers to get a closer look at what an average day looks like.

The team uses proactive enforcement, boarding up homes that may be unsafe, using the Vacant-to-Vibrant program for unused lots and buildings, and turning graffiti into murals.

The Director of Sustainability and Community Preservation, Abena Ojetayo, said the City works to address graffiti on publicly-owned land as quickly as possible.

Tallahassee works with non-profits, such as the Girls Can Do Anything camp. This past July, campers painted the often-tagged wall in the Downtown Food Truck Court.

Code Enforcement Supervisor James Payne said murals often deter graffiti artists.

"In locations where there's continual graffiti being tagged on buildings and structures, we have seen that it almost goes away, or the graffiti artists turn around and go find another vacant wall," said Payne.

Dealing with graffiti on private property can be less straightforward, but Code Enforcement officers try to work with property owners to help remove tagging.

"We can engage with owner to achieve compliance, then we put all hands on deck," said Ojetayo.

It's not only graffiti that this team of five tackles; vacant lots and run-down buildings can create trash dumping and trespassing problems.

"They don't have the cameras, they don't have security, they don't have someone patrolling," said Payne. "It's not posted, for whatever reason they're not utilizing the property."

Another common violation is distracting signs and posters on public right-of-way.

"It inevitably becomes litter; after so many weeks of being there, no one comes back to clean up their own signs," said Ojetayo.

The postings can also create hazards for some workers.

"When we have flyers and posters on our wooden utility poles, usually with staples, it piles up and it adds up. And it does become a safety concern for our staff when they're working on these poles," Ojetayo said.

The Department can work with homeowners who may not have resources to keep up with their property.

"We try to understand that and connect them with resources," said Ojetayo. "For example, we have emergency repair loans, we have code enforcement, facade improvement type of grants."

The Code Enforcement team asks the community, if you see something that may be a violation, let them know, rather than trying to deal with it yourself.

You can report issues, including graffiti, on the DigiTally app.