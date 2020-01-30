Florida students and teachers cleared for Coronavirus, able to return to school

By: Alexandra Rodriguez | CBS12

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A group of students and teachers from The Benjamin School are able to return to school after they were cleared for Coronavirus.

The 30 high school students and three teachers were asked to stay home after they were possibly exposed to a Chinese student who had become sick with the flu and tested for Coronavirus.

The Interim Head of School, Thomas Reid, sent a letter to parents about the situation Thursday morning.

"I am pleased to share with you the good news that based upon an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, our medical advisers recommend we allow the students and teachers who have been held out of school to return," Reid wrote.

The message said the families were informed Thursday morning and hope the students could be in class as soon as possible.

Read the full message below:

I am pleased to share with you the good news that based upon an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, our medical advisers recommend we allow the students and teachers who have been held out of school to return. The full quote: Based on the most up to date information, including an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, CDC guidelines, and consultations with local and state health officials as well as the lack of signs of illness amongst our returning students over the last 5 days since the potential exposure, we feel confident in allowing all to safely return to normal daily activities. The families were informed of this decision earlier this morning with the hope that all could be in class as soon as possible. We are pleased that our campus community is whole once again and that we will be able to return to our day-to-day campus routines. As always if you have any questions about the matter, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or Mr. Carr.