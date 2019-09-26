Berrien Co. teacher arrested for sexual assault

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News

September 26, 2019

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County High School teacher was arrested after a months-long investigation regarding a sexual relationship with a student.

Erin Proctor, 26, was arrested on three counts of felony sexual assault.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in May against Proctor.

On May 17, the sheriff’s office received a report from the school resource officer that Proctor was allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Proctor was suspended with pay as a result of the allegations, according to the GBI.

After the investigation, Proctor was taken to the Berrien County Jail.

WALB reached out to the high school and they have no comment at the time.

Berrien County Schools released the following statement:

Berrien County School System can confirm that Erin Proctor is a former employee of Berrien High School. She resigned from her position on June 19, 2019. We are unable to make any other comments at this time. Questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation."

This is still an active investigation.

