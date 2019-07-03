Betton Hills Neighborhood Association leading the charge in removing past racist language from covenants

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Betton Hills neighborhood is leading the charge in obliterating past racist language from old covenants.

The language is connected to a federal grant program dating back to the 1930s. The program was implemented nationwide, meaning Betton Hills is not the only neighborhood with this issue.

"The United States government was running a number of large social programs to get the economy going again," explained Mike Brezin, the President of the Betton Hills Neighborhood Association.

One of those 1930s programs included subsidized loans to homeowners moving to the suburbs.

"The catch was, you had to agree to a restrictive covenant that made the homes only available to Caucasians," said Brezin.

The CEO of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors, Steven Louchhein, said racist language in old covenants was a sign of the times.

"It wouldn't surprise me that any covenants written prior to World War II could have this type of language," said Louchhein.

Despite the fact that the documents are expired, the language is unenforceable, and unconstitutional, Betton Hills residents are adamant about wanting the racist language removed.

Michael Bannister has lived in the neighborhood since 1995, and was disturbed to learn of the language.

"You don't want a document like that to be included in the package when you close on a home, that's your home," said Bannister.

His neighbor, Mario Taylor, has lived in the neighborhood for fifteen years. Taylor said he has never felt anything but welcomed there.

"It's something that we need, together in a very comprehensive way, to involve all of our stakeholders to make sure that it's language that is not applied or used in any sales document, or anywhere else," said Taylor.

Statewide legislation may be needed to remove the language.

"It's going to continue to pop up in ways just like this, that drives emotion, that people react in a way they don't need to react," said Taylor. "It needs to be done not only starting at the neighborhood and the local level, but also the state level and the national level."

The Betton Hills Neighborhood Association is currently working with a task force, which includes local churches, the City of Tallahassee, the Alliance of Tallahassee neighborhoods, and other neighborhood associations.

"We just want to be an open welcoming neighborhood," said Brezin. "We celebrate the diversity that we do have. And we want to invite people here that will make us a better neighborhood."