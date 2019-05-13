Authorities on scene of crash involving vehicle, bicyclist

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in Tallahassee involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The crash happened around 12:19 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Appleyard Drive, near the main campus of Tallahassee Community College.

The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene but says there is no word at this time on any possible injuries.

The westbound lanes of West Tennessee Street are currently blocked in the area of Appleyard Drive. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

We have a reporter at the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.