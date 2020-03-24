Bicyclist killed in Dixie County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck hit and killed a 61-year-old bicyclist who fell on State Road 349 Monday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened south of Northeast 341st Avenue on SR-349 in Old Town, Florida. The bicyclist fell in the road and was lying in the southbound lane of SR-349 in the dark. The pickup truck was traveling south on that same road.

The truck hit the bicyclist, who died from his injuries on the scene.

The road was shut down for more than three hours as troopers investigated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.